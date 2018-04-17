Bai® Sao Paulo Strawberry Lemonade Antioxidant Infused Beverage
Bai® Antioxidant Infusions are flavored water beverages that deliver delicious fruity refreshment without unwanted sugar and calories. Infused with antioxidants and made with no artificial sweeteners, Sao Paulo Strawberry Lemonade is gluten free, kosher with low glycemic index, and overflowing with strawberry lemonade flavor. H2O is one of the most powerful - and essential - elements on the planet. At Bai, we’ve reimagined and expanded water’s superpowers beyond basic hydration. And we really went for it. Bai is…. vitamin C and antioxidant-infused, exotic-Flavored, infused with little-known coffee fruit, tea extract infused for natural caffeine, naturally sweetened, colored & flavored, and contains 1 gram of sugar and 10 calories per bottle. Bai is a plant-powered antioxidant infusion that delivers more than you’ve ever expected from regular H2O. We wondered what water could truly be, and we made it wonderful. A drink that tastes great and is also good for you? It’ll be love at first
- FLAVORED WATER DRINKS – overflowing with strawberry lemonade fruit flavor
- HEALTHY FLAVOR AND JUST 10 CALORIES -- low calorie, shouldn’t mean low flavor. Bai works to deliver low calorie, bold fruity flavor so that you don’t have to sacrifice.
- FREE OF ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS – and made with just one gram of sugar per serving
- ANTIOXIDANT INFUSED – as well as gluten free, non GMO, vegan and kosher, with low glycemic index
- CAFFEINE – contains 30mg of caffeine per serving
Filtered Water, Erythritol, Clarified Lemon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tea Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Stevia Leaf Extract, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Acacia Gum, Vegetable Juice Concentrate (For Color), Coffeefruit Extract, Sodium Citrate
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
