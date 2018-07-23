Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate and vanilla blend for a decadent taste. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Includes one 34 proof 750 mL bottle of Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.

Combines the flavors of vanilla, chocolate and Irish cream for a decadent taste

34 proof

A perfect addition to coffee, hot chocolate, or any dessert

Brings the spirit of Ireland to any celebration