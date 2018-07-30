Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur brings a delicate, sweet flavor to any celebration. Baileys Almande is our dairy-free and gluten-free almondmilk liqueur, the perfect, light-tasting indulgence. This smooth spirit blends the luscious, nutty flavors of real almond milk and real vanilla to create a versatile drink. To enjoy, mix with coconut water for a delicious summer cocktail. Includes one 26 proof 750 mL bottle of Almondmilk Liqueur.