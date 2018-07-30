Hover to Zoom
Baileys™ Minis The Original Irish Cream Liqueur
3 bottles / 100 mLUPC: 0008807618244
Product Details
Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate and vanilla blend for a decadent taste. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is great with cocktails and desserts. Simply pull from your fridge, open and enjoy! Includes three 100 mL Baileys Minis The Original Irish Cream. Please drink responsibly.
- Combines the flavors of vanilla, chocolate and Irish cream for a decadent taste
- Convenient, single portioned bottles
- Portable and easy to carry
- Perfect as a treat and a great addition to cocktails and desserts
- Brings the spirit of Ireland to any celebration