Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate and vanilla blend for a decadent taste. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Includes one 34 proof 1 L bottle of Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.

Combines the flavors of vanilla, chocolate and Irish cream for a decadent taste

34 proof

A perfect addition to coffee, hot chocolate, or any dessert

Brings the spirit of Ireland to any celebration