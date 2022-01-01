Hover to Zoom
Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur
375 mLUPC: 0008676721009
Our 34 proof liqueur is the perfect marriage of premium Irish dairy cream and a unique chocolate and vanilla blend for a decadent taste. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee or in a hot chocolate. Simply pour over ice cream for an indulgent dessert. Includes one 34 proof 375 mL bottle of Original Irish Cream Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.
- Combines the flavors of vanilla, chocolate and Irish cream for a decadent taste
- 34 proof
- A perfect addition to coffee, hot chocolate, or any dessert
- Brings the spirit of Ireland to any celebration