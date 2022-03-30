Bakehouse All Natural Zucchini Bread Perspective: front
Bakehouse All Natural Zucchini Bread Perspective: top
Bakehouse All Natural Zucchini Bread

16 ozUPC: 0086493400001
Great with your morning coffee!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Zucchini, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Eggs, Canola Oil, Walnuts, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Cinnamon, Sweetener Blend (Grape Juice Concentrate Dextrin), Baking Soda, Baking Powder (Sodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

