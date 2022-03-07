Baken-Ets Flamin' Hot Fried Pork Skins
Product Details
We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins , Salt , Yeast Extract , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Sunflower Oil , Artificial Color ( Red 40 Lake , Yellow 6 Lake , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 ) , Whey , Citric Acid , Onion Powder , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Whey Protein Concentrate , Natural Flavors , Buttermilk , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More