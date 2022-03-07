Baken-Ets Honey Mustard Chicharrones Fried Pork Skins
We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.
Fried Pork Skins , Sugar , Salt , Salad Style Mustard : Vinegar , Mustard , Seed , Salt , Turmeric , Maltodextrin ( Made From , Corn ) Modified Corn Starch , Onion Powder , Molasses Solids , Spices , Sodium Diacetate , Honey Solids , Monosodium Glutamate , Yeast Extract , Citric Acid , Horseradish , Turmeric Extracts , Sunflower Oil , Natural Flavor , Paprika Extracts .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
