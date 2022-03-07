Hover to Zoom
Baken-Ets Hot Sauce Chicharrones Fried Pork Skins
4 ozUPC: 0002840061702
Product Details
We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins , Salt , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Citric Acid , Mono Sodium Glutamate , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Oil , Malic Acid , Sodium Diacetate , Cayenne Pepper Sauce ( Aged Cayenne Pepper , Vinegar Solids , Salt , Garlic Powder ) , Artificial Color ( Red 40 Lake , Yellow 6 Lake ) and Sugar .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.