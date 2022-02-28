Baken-ets Queso Fried Pork Skins Perspective: front
Baken-ets Queso Fried Pork Skins

4 ozUPC: 0002840061035
Product Details

We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium390mg16.25%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Spices, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Gum Acacia, Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Paprika Extracts, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, Annatto Extracts

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
