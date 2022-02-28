Ingredients

Fried Pork Skins, Salt, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Whey Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Spices, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Gum Acacia, Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Paprika Extracts, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Butter (Cream, Salt), Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, Annatto Extracts

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

