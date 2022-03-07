Baken-Ets Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Fried Pork Skins Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Baken-Ets Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Fried Pork Skins Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Baken-Ets Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Fried Pork Skins

4 ozUPC: 0002840061675
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

BAKEN-ETS pork skins have been America’s favorite pork skin snack for over 50 years. We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins , Salt , Sugar , Fructose , Tomato Powder , Onion Powder , Monosodium Glutamate , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Spices and Coloring ( Including Red Pepper ) , Natural Flavors ( Including Natural Smoke Flavor ) , Sunflower Oil , Garlic Powder and Artificial Color ( Yellow 5 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More