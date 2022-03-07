Baken-Ets Sweet Southern Heat BBQ Fried Pork Skins
Product Details
BAKEN-ETS pork skins have been America’s favorite pork skin snack for over 50 years. We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins , Salt , Sugar , Fructose , Tomato Powder , Onion Powder , Monosodium Glutamate , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Spices and Coloring ( Including Red Pepper ) , Natural Flavors ( Including Natural Smoke Flavor ) , Sunflower Oil , Garlic Powder and Artificial Color ( Yellow 5 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More