Baken-Ets Traditional Chicharrones Fried Pork Skins
4 ozUPC: 0002840061669
We cook each crispy, crunchy bite to perfection to bring you the great flavor that’s been loved for generations.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fried Pork Skins, Salt.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
