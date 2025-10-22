Hover to Zoom
Baker's Joy Original No-Stick Baking Spray with Flour
5 ozUPC: 0060502177400
Product Details
- Ideal for all mixes and recipes, including cakes (especially fluted cakes), cupcakes, cookies, brownies, bread, muffins, pancakes
- Helps keep dough or batter from sticking to utensils and bowls
- Do not refrigerate
- The original no-stick baking spray with flour
- Flour and oil in one easy spray
- Easy prep, easy clean-up
Caution: Do not spray anywhere near a flame or on very hot surfaces.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333second (0.386 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil*, Propellant (Isobutane, Propane), Hydroxylated Soy Lecithin, Soy Lecithin, Enriched Wheat Flour (Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Silicon Dioxide, TBHQ (To Ensure Freshness).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
