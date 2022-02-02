Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Water, Soybean Oil, Cornmeal, Egg, Dextrose, Milk Whey, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Calcium Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Soy Flour, Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.