Bakery Delicious Cornbread Loaf

2 ozUPC: 0085163800501
Our individually wrapped corn bread is a perfect addition to any dinner. Individually packaged in the perfect portion size for any individual.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Water, Soybean Oil, Cornmeal, Egg, Dextrose, Milk Whey, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Calcium Acetate, Xanthan Gum, Soy Flour, Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

