Bakery Fresh Double Layer Lemon Cake with Lemon Icing

3 lbsUPC: 0001111018531
Product Details

Treat your guests to a deliciously sweet citrus treat. This cake is a classic with fresh lemon flavor and a sweet lemon icing. And the sweet caramel crunch garnish adds some crunch to your brunch or party.

  • Pair with vanilla ice cream
  • 8-in. cake
  • Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/20 of cake
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar34g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake: Sugar, enriched bleached flour (bleached wheat flour,niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water,soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less ofnonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda,monocalcium phosphate), vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate,mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soylecithin), artificial and natural flavors, B-carotene (for color), dextrose,maltodextrin, gum acacia, corn syrup, lemon peel, lemon puree (lemon juiceconcentrate, lemon pulp cells, lemon oil, lemon peel), sodium citrate, yellow5, citric acid.Icing: Sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybeanoil, soybean oil, fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides,polysorbate 60), water, corn syrup. Contains 2% or less of titanium dioxide(for color), salt, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors, lemonoil. Crunch Garnish: Sugar, yellow corn flour, palm oil, natural and artificialflavors, caramel color.Garnish - Sugar, yellow corn flour, palm oil, natural and artificial flavors, caramelcolor.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
