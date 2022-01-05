Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, enriched bleached flour (bleached wheat flour,niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water,soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less ofnonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda,monocalcium phosphate), vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate,mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soylecithin), artificial and natural flavors, B-carotene (for color), dextrose,maltodextrin, gum acacia, corn syrup, lemon peel, lemon puree (lemon juiceconcentrate, lemon pulp cells, lemon oil, lemon peel), sodium citrate, yellow5, citric acid.Icing: Sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybeanoil, soybean oil, fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides,polysorbate 60), water, corn syrup. Contains 2% or less of titanium dioxide(for color), salt, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors, lemonoil. Crunch Garnish: Sugar, yellow corn flour, palm oil, natural and artificialflavors, caramel color.Garnish - Sugar, yellow corn flour, palm oil, natural and artificial flavors, caramelcolor.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible