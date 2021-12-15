Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Apple Filling (Apples, Sugar, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Salt), Margarine (Palm, Canola), Water, Sugar, Mono and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Beta Carotene (Color), Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More