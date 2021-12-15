Bakery Fresh Goodness Apple Turnovers 4 Count Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Apple Turnovers 4 Count Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Apple Turnovers 4 Count

10 ozUPC: 0077347970104
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1turnover (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar15g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Apple Filling (Apples, Sugar, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Salt), Margarine (Palm, Canola), Water, Sugar, Mono and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Beta Carotene (Color), Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.