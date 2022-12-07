Hover to Zoom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Artisan French Bread
16 ozUPC: 0004157322506
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.111of loaf (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Barley Malt, Sour (Wheat Flour, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid), Soy Flour, Dextrose, Datem, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More