Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil), Barley Malt, Sour (Wheat Flour, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid), Soy Flour, Dextrose, Datem, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.