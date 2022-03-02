Bakery Fresh Goodness Assorted Cake Donuts Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Assorted Cake Donuts Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Assorted Cake Donuts

12 ct / 24 ozUPC: 0001111014276
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeRegular1 donut (52g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g
Saturated Fat6g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar10g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, glucono delta lactone). Contains less than 2% of dextrose, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, potassium sorbate and sorbic acid and sodium propionate (preservatives), salt, mono- and diglycerides, egg white, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soy lecithin, egg yolk, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, tapioca dextrin, corn dextrin, guar gum, artificial flavor, yellow 5 & 6, karaya gum, enzymes.Sugar Coating - Dextrose, modified corn starch, palm oil, titanium dioxide (for color), calcium propionate (preservative), natural and artificial flavor.Cinnamon Sugar: Dextrose, modified corn starch, cinnamon, palm oil, rice flour, cocoa processed with alkali, salt, natural and artificial flavor.CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

