Ingredients

Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, glucono delta lactone). Contains less than 2% of dextrose, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, potassium sorbate and sorbic acid and sodium propionate (preservatives), salt, mono- and diglycerides, egg white, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soy lecithin, egg yolk, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, tapioca dextrin, corn dextrin, guar gum, artificial flavor, yellow 5 & 6, karaya gum, enzymes.Sugar Coating - Dextrose, modified corn starch, palm oil, titanium dioxide (for color), calcium propionate (preservative), natural and artificial flavor.Cinnamon Sugar: Dextrose, modified corn starch, cinnamon, palm oil, rice flour, cocoa processed with alkali, salt, natural and artificial flavor.CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

