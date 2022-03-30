Ingredients

Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Banana Puree (Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Walnuts, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, May Contain Milk), Citrus Fiber.Contains Less Than 2% of Modified Corn Starch, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate or Calcium Lactate), Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Corn Oil, Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More