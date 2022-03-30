Bakery Fresh Goodness Banana Nut Chocolate Chip Soft Top Cookies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bakery Fresh Goodness Banana Nut Chocolate Chip Soft Top Cookies

10 ctUPC: 0004157358596
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (64 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18.46%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate36g12%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar20g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Niacin0mg0%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Banana Puree (Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Walnuts, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, May Contain Milk), Citrus Fiber.Contains Less Than 2% of Modified Corn Starch, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate or Calcium Lactate), Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Corn Oil, Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More