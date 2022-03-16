Ingredients

Blueberries, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), water, high fructose corn syrup, sugar, modified corn starch, salt, dextrose, citric acid, sorbic acid (preservative), natural and artificial flavor, pea protein. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

