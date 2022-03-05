Ingredients

Cake & Crumbs: Granulated Cane Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Benzoyl Peroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Alpha Amylase, Folic Acid, Chlorine), Shredded Carrot, Vegetable Oils (Canola, Soy), Eggs, Egg Whites, Water, Food Starch-modified, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch), Nutmeg, Salt, Caramel Color, Cinnamon, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Starch, Citrus Fiber, Baking Soda Sodium Acd Pyrophosphate, Dextrose, Molasses, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Cloves, Ginger. Icing: Icing Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Canola Oil, Palm Oil Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Monoglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Cream Cheese (Milkfat, Nonfat Milk, Bacterial Culture, Salt, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Whey), Syrup (Glucose Sugar Water, Molasses, Salt), Artificial Vanilla, Glucose Syrup, Margarine (Soybean Oil Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Whey Powder [Milk], Vegetable Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract [Color], Turmeric [Added For Color], Vitamin A Palmitate Vitamin D3), Salt, Partially Skimmed Milk, Beta Carotene, Citric Acid, Vinegar, Color Added (Water, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

