Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cake

6 inUPC: 0001111001317
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167of cake (79 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar26g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake & Crumbs: Granulated Cane Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Benzoyl Peroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Alpha Amylase, Folic Acid, Chlorine), Shredded Carrot, Vegetable Oils (Canola, Soy), Eggs, Egg Whites, Water, Food Starch-modified, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch), Nutmeg, Salt, Caramel Color, Cinnamon, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Starch, Citrus Fiber, Baking Soda Sodium Acd Pyrophosphate, Dextrose, Molasses, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Cloves, Ginger. Icing: Icing Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Canola Oil, Palm Oil Modified Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Monoglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Cream Cheese (Milkfat, Nonfat Milk, Bacterial Culture, Salt, Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Whey), Syrup (Glucose Sugar Water, Molasses, Salt), Artificial Vanilla, Glucose Syrup, Margarine (Soybean Oil Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Whey Powder [Milk], Vegetable Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract [Color], Turmeric [Added For Color], Vitamin A Palmitate Vitamin D3), Salt, Partially Skimmed Milk, Beta Carotene, Citric Acid, Vinegar, Color Added (Water, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
