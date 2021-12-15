Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzyme), Water, Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm, Canola), Water, Sugar, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D, Beta Carotene Color), Cherries (May Contain Pits), Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Syrup, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Blue 1), To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate.*V

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More