Bakery Fresh Goodness Cherry Turnovers 4 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bakery Fresh Goodness Cherry Turnovers 4 Count

12 ozUPC: 0077347900069
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1turnover (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.42%
Total Carbohydrate40g13.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar14g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzyme), Water, Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm, Canola), Water, Sugar, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D, Beta Carotene Color), Cherries (May Contain Pits), Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Syrup, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Blue 1), To Preserve Freshness (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate.*V

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More