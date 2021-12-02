Bakery Fresh Goodness Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Icing Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Icing Perspective: bottom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Chocolate Cake With Chocolate Icing

55 ozUPC: 0001111018619
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size1 slice (78g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat4g21%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate53g19%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar41g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron4.6mg25%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0.2mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, cocoa processed with alkali, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less of nonfat milk, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), salt, xanthan gum, vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificial flavors, red 40 lake, blue 1 lake, yellow 5 lake.Icing: Sugar, water, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), corn syrup, cocoa treated with alkali. Contains 2% or less of salt, sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors.Drizzle: Sugar, soybean oil, cocoa powder processed with alkali, whole milk powder, cocoa powder, palm oil, soy lecithin, natural flavors, natural vanilla extract.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
