Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, cocoa processed with alkali, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less of nonfat milk, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), salt, xanthan gum, vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificial flavors, red 40 lake, blue 1 lake, yellow 5 lake.Icing: Sugar, water, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), corn syrup, cocoa treated with alkali. Contains 2% or less of salt, sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors.Drizzle: Sugar, soybean oil, cocoa powder processed with alkali, whole milk powder, cocoa powder, palm oil, soy lecithin, natural flavors, natural vanilla extract.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More