Bakery Fresh Goodness Chocolate Pudding Cake
43 ozUPC: 0001111016901
It doesn't get much better than our chocolate pudding cake. Ooey, gooey dessert and topped with a sugared glaze, this cake will spoil your guests and satisfy all your chocolate cravings.
- Pair with vanilla or chocolate ice cream
- Also goes well with strawberries
- Bring to potlucks or treat yourself after dinner
- Contains wheat, eggs, soy
- May contain walnuts, pecans, pistachios, coconut