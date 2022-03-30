Bakery Fresh Goodness Coconut Double Layer Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Coconut Double Layer Cake

41 ozUPC: 0001111019835
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Sold as displayed in the image above. No customization is available for this item.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083cake (111 g)
Amount per serving
Calories460
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g27.69%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat8g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate73g24.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar55g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Eggs, Egg Whites, Modified Corn Starch.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin), Dextrose, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin.Icing: Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Water Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors.Topping: Coconut (Preserved With Sodium Metabisulfite)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
