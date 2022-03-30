Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Eggs, Egg Whites, Modified Corn Starch.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin), Dextrose, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Soy Lecithin.Icing: Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Monoand Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Water Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors.Topping: Coconut (Preserved With Sodium Metabisulfite)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

