Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, enriched bleached flour (bleached wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less of: nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, artificial and natural flavors, palm oil, gum acacia, xanthan gum, titanium dioxide (for color), red 3, blue 1, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1 lake.Icing: Sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), water, corn syrup. Contains 2% or less of: salt, dextrose, high fructose corn syrup, modified corn starch, natural and artificial flavors, sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, corn cereal, palm oil, yellow 6, red 40, blue 1, yellow 5.Topping: Sugar, vegetable oil (palm, palm kernel), modified corn starch, confectioners glaze, dextrin, red 40 lake, yellow 6 lake, blue 1 lake, red 3, blue 1, yellow 5 lake, natural and artificial flavor, soy lecithin, carnauba wax.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More