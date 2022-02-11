Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, cocoa processed with alkali, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or less of nonfat milk, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate), salt, xanthan gum, vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificial flavors, red 40 lake, blue 1 lake, yellow 5 lake. Icings and Cookie Pieces: Sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), water, corn syrup. Contains 2% or less of titanium dioxide (for color), salt, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificial flavors, cocoa processed with alkali, soybean and palm oils, high fructose corn syrup, chocolate liquor, corn flour, baking soda, soy lecithin, unbleached unenriched wheat flour.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

