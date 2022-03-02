Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Double Layer Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

3 lbs 3 ozUPC: 0001111018534
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

This Red Velvet Double-Layer Cake is as beautiful as it is delicious, a rich and smooth dessert perfect for Valentine's Day. Covered in a sugar glaze, it's the perfect sweet treat after dinner or during a celebration.

  • Pair with vanilla ice cream
  • Add whipped cream for an extra touch
  • 8-in. cake
  • Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/12 cake
Amount per serving
Calories500
% Daily value*
Total Fat33g42%
Saturated Fat7g37%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg14%
Sodium480mg21%
Total Carbohydrate76g28%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar60g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0.2mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake:&nbsp; Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheatflour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid),water, eggs, soybean oil, cocoa processed with alkali, modified cornstarch.Contains 2% or less of nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate,baking soda, monocalcium phosphate), corn starch, vital wheat gluten,emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificialflavors, red 40, blue 1.Icing:&nbsp; Sugar, cream cheese (pasteurized milk andcream, cheese cultures, salt, carob bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum), vegetableshortening (interesterified soybean, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil,mono- and diglycerides (veg), polysorbate 60), corn syrup, water. Contains 2%or less of salt, mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan monostearate, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificialflavors, xanthan gum, beta carotene (for color), citric acid.White drizzle:&nbsp; Sugar, soybean oil, whole milkpowder, palm oil, soy lecithin, natural vanilla extractCONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGGS, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
