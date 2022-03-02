Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheatflour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid),water, eggs, soybean oil, cocoa processed with alkali, modified cornstarch.Contains 2% or less of nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate,baking soda, monocalcium phosphate), corn starch, vital wheat gluten,emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificialflavors, red 40, blue 1.Icing: Sugar, cream cheese (pasteurized milk andcream, cheese cultures, salt, carob bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum), vegetableshortening (interesterified soybean, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil,mono- and diglycerides (veg), polysorbate 60), corn syrup, water. Contains 2%or less of salt, mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan monostearate, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificialflavors, xanthan gum, beta carotene (for color), citric acid.White drizzle: Sugar, soybean oil, whole milkpowder, palm oil, soy lecithin, natural vanilla extractCONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGGS, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More