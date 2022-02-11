Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, enriched bleached flour (bleached wheatflour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid),water, soybean oil, eggs, egg whites, modified corn starch. Contains 2% or lessof nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda,monocalcium phosphate), vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers (sorbitan monostearate,mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyl lactylate, soylecithin), artificial and natural flavors, B-carotene (for color), dextrose,maltodextrin, gum acaciaCaramel Icings: Sugar, vegetable shortening(interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, mono-and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), water, corn syrup. Contains 2% or less ofsalt, natural flavor, emulsifiers (sodium stearoyl lactylate, sorbitanmonostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), caramel color,maltodextrin, gum acacia, triacetin.Garnish: Sugar, brown sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal,corn starch, palm oil, natural and artificial flavor, caramel color.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, SOY, MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

