Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour Bleached ( Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Palm and/or Cottonseed and/or Canola Oil , Water , Cherries , Apples , Soybean Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Agar , Artificial Flavor , Ascorbic Acid ( as Dough Conditioner ) , Beta-carotene ( Color ) , Calcium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Calcium Sulfate , Cellulose Gum , Cinnamon , Citric Acid , Corn Syrup , Corn Syrup Solids , Cornstarch , Defatted Soy Flour , Dextrose , Eggs , Enzymes , Food Starch-modified , Leavening ( Baking Soda , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate ) , Locust Bean Gum , Maltodextrin , Mono- and Diglycerides , Red 40 , Salt , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Soy Lecithin , Whey , Yeast .

Allergen Info

Contains Cotton Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

