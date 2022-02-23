Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts

12 ct / 30 ozUPC: 0001111026433
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size1 donut (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g30%
Saturated Fat9g47%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar11g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, palm oil, yeast, sugar, soybean oil. Contains less than 2% of: salt, soy flour, emulsifiers (glycerin, sodium stearoyl lactylate), enzymes, dextrose, calcium sulfate, egg, milk, ascorbic acid, maltodextrin, acacia gum, medium chain triglycerides, beta carotene (for color). Glaze also contain: Corn syrup, corn starch, calcium carbonate, agar, natural and artificial flavor (contains milk), sorbitan monostearate, mono- & diglycerides.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY, MILK, EGG

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

