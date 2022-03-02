Bakery Fresh Goodness Iced/Decorated Chocolate Chip Colossal Cookie Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Iced/Decorated Chocolate Chip Colossal Cookie

24 OzUPC: 0001111006873
Product Details

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories503
% Daily value*
Total Fat26g33.33%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol22mg7.33%
Sodium347mg15.09%
Total Carbohydrate65g23.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar39g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cookie-enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Fructose, Molasses, Water.Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk.If Decorated Using K.B.-sourced Icings: Icing: Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Water, Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil. Contains 2% or Less of: Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative). If Chocolate Icing, Also Contains: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Invert Sugar. If Colored Icings, Contains One or More of the Following Artificial Colors: Red 3, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
