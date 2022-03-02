Ingredients

Cookie-enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Fructose, Molasses, Water.Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk.If Decorated Using K.B.-sourced Icings: Icing: Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60), Water, Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil. Contains 2% or Less of: Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Titanium Dioxide (For Color), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative). If Chocolate Icing, Also Contains: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Invert Sugar. If Colored Icings, Contains One or More of the Following Artificial Colors: Red 3, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More