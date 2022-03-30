Bakery Fresh Goodness Italian Cream Double Layer Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Italian Cream Double Layer Cake Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Italian Cream Double Layer Cake Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness Italian Cream Double Layer Cake Perspective: top
Bakery Fresh Goodness Italian Cream Double Layer Cake

58 ozUPC: 0001111007912
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Take your tastebuds on a trip to Italy with this Italian Creme Cake. Made with a vanilla cake packed with coconut and pecans, this cake is topped with a decadent cream cheese icing.

  • Pair with vanilla ice cream
  • 8-in. cake
  • Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy, pecans, coconut
  • Sold as displayed in the image above. No customization is available for this item.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083cake (137 g)
Amount per serving
Calories590
% Daily value*
Total Fat28g43.08%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium520mg21.67%
Total Carbohydrate83g27.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar63g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake: Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Eggs, Coconut (Processed With Sodium Bisulfite For Retain Color), Egg Whites, Modified Corn Starch, Pecans.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, For Lecithin), Artificial and Natural Flavors.Icings and Garnish: Sugar, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Cotton Oil, Mono-seed and Diglycerides Polysorbate 60), Pecans, Corn Syrup, Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sorbitan Monostearate Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Polysorbate 20, Vinegar, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Beta Carotene (For Color), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.