Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Eggs, Coconut (Processed With Sodium Bisulfite For Retain Color), Egg Whites, Modified Corn Starch, Pecans.Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Milk, Dextrose, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vital Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, For Lecithin), Artificial and Natural Flavors.Icings and Garnish: Sugar, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk and Cream, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Cotton Oil, Mono-seed and Diglycerides Polysorbate 60), Pecans, Corn Syrup, Water.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sorbitan Monostearate Polysorbate 60, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Polysorbate 20, Vinegar, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Beta Carotene (For Color), Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More