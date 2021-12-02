Ingredients

Eggs, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Calcium Phosphate), Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Sodium Propionate (Preservative), Salt, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Cornstarch, Monoglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavor, Artificial Flavor (Polysorbate 80), Soybean Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible