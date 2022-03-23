Ingredients

Sugar, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), soybean oil, eggs, water. Contains 2% or less of lemon peel, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, modified corn starch, corn starch, whey, salt, monoglycerides, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium acetate, xanthan gum, guar gum, cellulose gum, vital wheat gluten, natural and artificial flavor, citric acid (preservative), soy flour, leavenining (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, monocalcium phosphate), yellow 5.Icing also contains: Maltodextrin, palm oil, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), corn syrup, calcium carbonate, agar, sorbitan monostearate, caramel color, lemon oil, mono- and diglycerides.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.MAY CONTAIN: COCONUT, WALNUTS, PISTACHIOS, PECANS.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More