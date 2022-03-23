Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt Cake Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt Cake Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt Cake Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt Cake

33 ozUPC: 0001111019580
Product Details

Treat your guests to a deliciously sweet citrus treat. This bundt cake is a classic with fresh lemon flavor and a sugared glaze. Sweet and sour makes a delectable combo for summertime and special celebrations.

  • Pair with vanilla ice cream
  • Add whipped cream and raspberries for an extra touch
  • Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy
  • May contain coconut, walnuts, pistachios, pecans

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/10 cake (94g)
Amount per serving
Calories420
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg19%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate57g21%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar39g
Protein4g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0.3mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), soybean oil, eggs, water. Contains 2% or less of lemon peel, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, modified corn starch, corn starch, whey, salt, monoglycerides, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium acetate, xanthan gum, guar gum, cellulose gum, vital wheat gluten, natural and artificial flavor, citric acid (preservative), soy flour, leavenining (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, monocalcium phosphate), yellow 5.Icing also contains: Maltodextrin, palm oil, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), corn syrup, calcium carbonate, agar, sorbitan monostearate, caramel color, lemon oil, mono- and diglycerides.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.MAY CONTAIN: COCONUT, WALNUTS, PISTACHIOS, PECANS.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
