Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Meringue Pie

25 ozUPC: 0004157324123
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

An 8-inch pie consisting of a tart, soft lemon filling topped with sweet, light-brown tipped meringue in a tender, flaky crust.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g24.62%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat3g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate47g15.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar35g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour With Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vegetable Shortening (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil), Lemon Puree (Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lemon Pulp Cells, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon, Sodium Citrate), Modified Food Starch, Eggs (Eggs Withsugar, Sodium Alginate, Glycerol Maltodextrin), Stabilizer (Sugar, Corn Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Agar, Salt), Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Sugar, Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Cream of Tartar, Vanillin), Butter, Margarine (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and Cottonseed Oils, Water Salt, Vegetable Monoand Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Beta Carotene [Color], Vitamin A Palmitate Added), Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Annatto and Turmeric as Color, Calcium Propionate To Retard Spoilage, Glucono-delta-lactone

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
