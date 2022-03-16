Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour With Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vegetable Shortening (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil), Lemon Puree (Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lemon Pulp Cells, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon, Sodium Citrate), Modified Food Starch, Eggs (Eggs Withsugar, Sodium Alginate, Glycerol Maltodextrin), Stabilizer (Sugar, Corn Starch, Carob Bean Gum, Agar, Salt), Egg Whites (Egg Whites, Sugar, Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Cream of Tartar, Vanillin), Butter, Margarine (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and Cottonseed Oils, Water Salt, Vegetable Monoand Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Beta Carotene [Color], Vitamin A Palmitate Added), Salt, Nonfat Dry Milk, Annatto and Turmeric as Color, Calcium Propionate To Retard Spoilage, Glucono-delta-lactone

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More