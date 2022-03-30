Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake

43 ozUPC: 0001111016902
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Treat your guests to a deliciously sweet citrus treat. This cake is a classic dessert with bright, fresh lemon flavor and a glazed icing that adds some ""MMM!"" to any occasion.

  • Perfect for spring and summer celebrations
  • Pair with vanilla ice cream for an even sweeter dessert
  • Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy
  • May contain peanuts and tree nuts