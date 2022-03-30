Hover to Zoom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Pudding Cake
43 ozUPC: 0001111016902
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Treat your guests to a deliciously sweet citrus treat. This cake is a classic dessert with bright, fresh lemon flavor and a glazed icing that adds some ""MMM!"" to any occasion.
- Perfect for spring and summer celebrations
- Pair with vanilla ice cream for an even sweeter dessert
- Contains wheat, eggs, milk, soy
- May contain peanuts and tree nuts