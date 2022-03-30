Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Soft Top Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Soft Top Cookies Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Soft Top Cookies

10 ctUPC: 0004157359137
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg8.75%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar22g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate), Soybean Oil, Citrus Fiber, Lemon and Lemon Peel.Contains Less Than 2% of Lemon Oil, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup and Corn Syrup Solids, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate or Calcium Lactate), Monoand Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Vegetable Gums, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Beta Carotene, Soy Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
