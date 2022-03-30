Ingredients

Sugar, Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate), Soybean Oil, Citrus Fiber, Lemon and Lemon Peel.Contains Less Than 2% of Lemon Oil, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup and Corn Syrup Solids, Crystalline Fructose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate or Calcium Lactate), Monoand Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Vegetable Gums, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Beta Carotene, Soy Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More