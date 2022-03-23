Ingredients

Sugar, enriched bleached flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron,thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), eggs, soybean oil, water.Contains 2% or less of: sprinkles (sugar, corn starch, palm oil, Red 3, Blue 1 lake,Yellow 5 lake, Yellow 6 lake, and mica-based pearlescent pigment, citric acid,shellac gum, potassium sorbate (preservative)), modified corn starch, whey,distilled monoglycerides, leavening (baking soda, monocalcium phosphate, sodiumacid pyrophosphate), vital wheat gluten, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate,calcium acetate, guar gum, xanthan gum, natural and artificial flavor, soyflour. Icing also contains: Maltodextrin, palm oil,vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenatedcottonseed oil), corn syrup, calcium carbonate, agar, sorbitan monostearate,caramel color, lemon oil, mono- and diglycerides.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGGS, MILK, SOY.MAY CONTAIN: COCONUT, PECAN, PISTACHIO, WALNUT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...