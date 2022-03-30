Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid).Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), M&M Candy Pieces (Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Chocolate, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Skim Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Artificial Favor], Sugar, Cornstarch, Corn Syrup, Yellow 5 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Blue 1, Blue 2, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Dextrin), Eggs, Fructose, Molasses.Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalclum Phosphate), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible