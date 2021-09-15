Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzyme), Powdered Sugar (Sugar, Cornstarch), Sugar, Margarine (Palm, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Colored With Annatto, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added as A Preservative, Artificial Butter Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate Added), Cake Base (Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour Bleached [Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Food Starch- Modified, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Defatted Soy Flour, Eggs, Leavening [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate], Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Vital Wheat Gluten, Whey), Brown Sugar, Whole Eggs, Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Corn Syrup, Shortening (Canola Oil, Palm Oil), Ground Cinnamon, Dry Milk, Yeast, Icing Stabilizer (Dextrose, Calcium Sulfate, Calcium Carbonate, Agar and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Locust Bean Gum, Corn Starch, Artificial Flavor, Sodium Aluminosilicate [Flow Aid]), Danish Improver (Cellulose Gum, Wheat Flour, Guar Gum, Soybean Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Monoglyceride (Water, Monglycerides and 2% or Less of the Following: Preservatives [Propionic Acid, Phosphoric Acid]), Salt, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Gums (Vegetable Gums [Gum Arabic, Guar Gum], Wheat Flour, Enzymes), Enzyme Blend (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Calcium Sulfate, Salt and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Enzymes), Icing Stabilizer (Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Agar, Salt, Monglycerides), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Monoglycerides (Water, Mono- and Diglycerides, Ethoxylated Mono- and Diglycerides and 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Polysorbate 60, Preservatives [Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Propionate]), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

