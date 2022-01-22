Bakery Fresh Goodness Mini Peanut Butter Fudge No Bake Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Mini Peanut Butter Fudge No Bake Cookies

13.5 ozUPC: 0004157324124
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

  • 9 grams of whole grain per serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2cookies (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.88%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Rolled Oats, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Soybean, Cottonseed, Canola], Salt), Margarine (Non-hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Soybean Oil, Modified Palm Oil], Water, Salt, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Monoglyceride, Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Annatto [Color]), Milk, Water, Corn Syrup, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

