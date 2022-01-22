Ingredients

Sugar, Rolled Oats, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Soybean, Cottonseed, Canola], Salt), Margarine (Non-hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Soybean Oil, Modified Palm Oil], Water, Salt, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Monoglyceride, Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3, Annatto [Color]), Milk, Water, Corn Syrup, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible