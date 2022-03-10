Ingredients

High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Eggs, Sugar, Water, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Enzyme, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Invert Sugar, Cocoa, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative), Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Ammonium Carbonate, Salt, To Preserve Freshness (Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Polysorbate 60, Carbohydrate Gum, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Agar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

