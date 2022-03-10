Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs
Product Details
Who can pass up a sumptuous dessert shell with its very own bonus-a decadent, creamy filling? These Éclairs are light, bright and loaded with pleasure. They come frozen for your convenience and to preserve their perfect appearance. Éclairs are filled with luscious French cream.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Eggs, Sugar, Water, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Enzyme, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Invert Sugar, Cocoa, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative), Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Ammonium Carbonate, Salt, To Preserve Freshness (Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Polysorbate 60, Carbohydrate Gum, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Agar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
