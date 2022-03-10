Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs Perspective: left
Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs Perspective: right
Bakery Fresh Goodness New York Style Chocolate Iced Eclairs

4 ct / 8 ozUPC: 0001111045660
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Who can pass up a sumptuous dessert shell with its very own bonus-a decadent, creamy filling? These Éclairs are light, bright and loaded with pleasure. They come frozen for your convenience and to preserve their perfect appearance. Éclairs are filled with luscious French cream.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1eclair (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin D0.1Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Eggs, Sugar, Water, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Enzyme, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Invert Sugar, Cocoa, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative), Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Ammonium Carbonate, Salt, To Preserve Freshness (Sodium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Polysorbate 60, Carbohydrate Gum, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Agar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
