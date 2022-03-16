Bakery Fresh Goodness No Sugar Added Cherry Pie Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness No Sugar Added Cherry Pie Perspective: back
Bakery Fresh Goodness No Sugar Added Cherry Pie

8 inUPC: 0001111027019
Product Details

No sugar added cherry pie 8 inch baked.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/6 pie (106g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg18%
Total Carbohydrate51g19%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cherries, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), water, maltitol, modified waxy corn starch, salt, sorbic acid (preservative), L-cysteine, citric acid, pea protein. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

