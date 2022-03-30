Bakery Fresh Goodness Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bakery Fresh Goodness Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

16 ctUPC: 0001111007342
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium80mg3.33%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Raisins, Oats, Vegetable Shortening (Interesterified Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil), Eggs, Fructose.Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cinnamon, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More