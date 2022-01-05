Ingredients

Corn syrup, sugar, enriched flour (wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), pecans, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, water. Contains less than 2% of: modified corn starch, corn starch, salt, L-cysteine, citric acid, dextrose, natural & artificial flavors. CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, PECANS.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More