Bakery Fresh Goodness Pecan Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Pecan Pie Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Pecan Pie Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pecan Pie

19.5 ozUPC: 0001111027023
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/6 pie (92g)
Amount per serving
Calories450
% Daily value*
Total Fat24g31%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate56g20%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar26g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.6mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn syrup, sugar, enriched flour (wheat flour, barley malt, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), pecans, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, water. Contains less than 2% of: modified corn starch, corn starch, salt, L-cysteine, citric acid, dextrose, natural &amp; artificial flavors. CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, PECANS.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More