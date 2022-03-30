Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Perspective: front
Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

10 ctUPC: 0001111007248
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cookie
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ing: Sugar, Pumpkin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Soybean Oil, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin).Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Fructose, Cinnamon, Spices, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Calcium Lactate), Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More