Ingredients

Ing: Sugar, Pumpkin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Soybean Oil, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Anhydrous Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin).Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Fructose, Cinnamon, Spices, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Calcium Lactate), Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible