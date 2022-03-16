Ingredients

Pumpkin, water, enriched flour(wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folicacid), sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil,hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, corn syrup, nonfat milk, soybean oil,modified tapioca starch, modified cornstarch, salt, locust bean gum,carrageenan, xanthan gum, guar gum, maltodextrin, cinnamon, sodiumtripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, glucono delta lactone, molasses,dextrose, citric acid, L-cysteine, sorbic acid and calcium propionate(preservatives), annatto (color), beta-carotene (color), medium chain triglycerides,acacia. CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK.MAY CONTAIN: SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

