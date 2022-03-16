Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Bakery Fresh Goodness Pumpkin Pie

8 inUPC: 0001111027021
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/6 pie (102g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate39g14%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar18g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pumpkin, water, enriched flour(wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folicacid), sugar, vegetable shortening (interesterified soybean oil, soybean oil,hydrogenated cottonseed oil), eggs, corn syrup, nonfat milk, soybean oil,modified tapioca starch, modified cornstarch, salt, locust bean gum,carrageenan, xanthan gum, guar gum, maltodextrin, cinnamon, sodiumtripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, glucono delta lactone, molasses,dextrose, citric acid, L-cysteine, sorbic acid and calcium propionate(preservatives), annatto (color), beta-carotene (color), medium chain triglycerides,acacia. CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK.MAY CONTAIN: SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More