Ingredients

Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheat flour,niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water,eggs, soybean oil, cocoa processed with alkali, modified cornstarch. Contains2% or less of nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, bakingsoda, monocalcium phosphate), corn starch, vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers(sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyllactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificial flavors, red 40,blue 1.Icing: Sugar, cream cheese (pasteurized milk andcream, cheese cultures, salt, carob bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum), vegetableshortening (interesterified soybean, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil,mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), corn syrup, water. Contains 2%or less of salt, mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan monostearate, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificialflavors, xanthan gum, beta carotene (for color), citric acid. Decorations: Sugar, soybeanoil, cocoa powder processed with alkali, whole milk powder, cocoa powder, palmoil, soy lecithin, natural flavors, natural vanilla extract.CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGGS, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More