Bakery Fresh Goodness Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Icing

54 ozUPC: 0001111018617
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/20th of cake (77g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg9%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate50g18%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar40g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0.2mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cake: Sugar, bleached enriched flour (bleached wheat flour,niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water,eggs, soybean oil, cocoa processed with alkali, modified cornstarch. Contains2% or less of nonfat milk, salt, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, bakingsoda, monocalcium phosphate), corn starch, vital wheat gluten, emulsifiers(sorbitan monostearate, mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60, sodium stearoyllactylate, soy lecithin), dextrose, natural and artificial flavors, red 40,blue 1.Icing: Sugar, cream cheese (pasteurized milk andcream, cheese cultures, salt, carob bean gum, guar gum, xanthan gum), vegetableshortening (interesterified soybean, soybean oil, hydrogenated cottonseed oil,mono- and diglycerides, polysorbate 60), corn syrup, water. Contains 2%or less of salt, mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan monostearate, polysorbate 60,sodium stearoyl lactylate, dextrose, corn starch, natural and artificialflavors, xanthan gum, beta carotene (for color), citric acid. Decorations: Sugar, soybeanoil, cocoa powder processed with alkali, whole milk powder, cocoa powder, palmoil, soy lecithin, natural flavors, natural vanilla extract.CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGGS, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

